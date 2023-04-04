Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,687 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,370. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

