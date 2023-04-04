Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. 125,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $923.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $34.74.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

