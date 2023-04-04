Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

IAPR remained flat at $24.48 during trading on Tuesday. 16,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

