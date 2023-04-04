Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

ELOX stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

