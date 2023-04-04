Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
ELOX stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.70.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
