Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Embraer worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,301,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 365,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 77,259 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 931,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 246,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,447. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

