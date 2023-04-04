Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.19. 599,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,051. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

