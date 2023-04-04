Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Up 36.8 %

Enservco stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

