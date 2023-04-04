Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

