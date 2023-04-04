Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,203 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.08. 439,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,671. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.39.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $775,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.39.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

