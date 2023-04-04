EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,369 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,336,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after buying an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.21.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

