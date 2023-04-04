Ergo Price Down 2% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $97.28 million and $424,382.78 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00005090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,199.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00331191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00075685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00558896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00451714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,777,917 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

