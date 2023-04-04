Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) versus Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Financial Survey

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Erste Group Bank and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Erste Group Bank pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

22.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A ($4.13) -7.78 Valley National Bancorp $1.86 billion 2.48 $573.76 million $1.13 8.05

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Erste Group Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,091 branches. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

