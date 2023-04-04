Etfidea LLC Buys 5,133 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,992. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

