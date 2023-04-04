Etfidea LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Etfidea LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.55. The company had a trading volume of 168,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $422.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.