Etfidea LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Etfidea LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 2,532,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

