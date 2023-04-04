Etfidea LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Etfidea LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. 569,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,885. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.