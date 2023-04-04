Etfidea LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 2,667,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

