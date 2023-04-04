European Assets Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
European Assets Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EAT opened at GBX 92.79 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of £334.09 million, a P/E ratio of -192.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.22. European Assets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.45).
European Assets Trust Company Profile
