European Assets Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at GBX 92.79 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of £334.09 million, a P/E ratio of -192.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.22. European Assets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.45).

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

