Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
IJS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 150,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,569. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.