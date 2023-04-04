Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 150,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,569. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.