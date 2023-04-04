Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 26,109 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $287.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,101. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.04 and a 200-day moving average of $273.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

