Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,057. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

