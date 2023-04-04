EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,100 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 987,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 260,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,603. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.98. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 8.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in EVERTEC by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 37.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 11.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.