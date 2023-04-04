Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Declares $1.79 Dividend

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.7858 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of EVVTY opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $134.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
About Evolution AB (publ)
Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
