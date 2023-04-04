Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
EE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Excelerate Energy Price Performance
Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.
About Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
