Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

