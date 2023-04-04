Fagan Associates Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 192,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.