Fagan Associates Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 2,166,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

