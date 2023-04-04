Fagan Associates Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 335,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

