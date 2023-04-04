Fagan Associates Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 33,728,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,417,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

