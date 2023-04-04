Fantom 24 Hour Volume Hits $257.77 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $257.77 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,506,089 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

