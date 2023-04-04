Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of FATH stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fathom Digital Manufacturing news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789 over the last three months. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,311,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 18,395,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 875,514 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 397,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.