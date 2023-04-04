Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of FATH stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.91.
In other Fathom Digital Manufacturing news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789 over the last three months. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
