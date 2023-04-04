Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $290.27 million and approximately $49.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

