Fetch.ai Market Cap Reaches $296.11 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $296.11 million and $47.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

