Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) is Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up about 2.0% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. 141,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

