Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

