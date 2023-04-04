Financial Analysis: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) versus Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cerus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -26.40% -57.08% -19.63% Apyx Medical -52.09% -52.69% -40.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Apyx Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cerus and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cerus currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.18%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Cerus.

Volatility & Risk

Cerus has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $162.05 million 3.13 -$42.78 million ($0.25) -11.44 Apyx Medical $44.51 million 2.14 -$23.18 million ($0.67) -4.10

Apyx Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Cerus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.