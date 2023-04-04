Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.97

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 51027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Fire & Flower from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

