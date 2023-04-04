First Merchants Corp Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. 133,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,506. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.