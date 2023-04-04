First Merchants Corp Has $4.10 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $14.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,182. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $571.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.31, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

