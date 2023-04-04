First Merchants Corp Has $4.56 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after acquiring an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $24,447,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,609,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Graco by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco Price Performance

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.83. 319,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.