First Merchants Corp Purchases 8,804 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Stock Down 7.4 %

VLO traded down $10.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.32. 5,354,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,077. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.