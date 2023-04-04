First Merchants Corp Sells 13,453 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.43. 231,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,115. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

