First Merchants Corp Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded down $6.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.17. 305,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

