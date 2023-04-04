First Merchants Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,976. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

