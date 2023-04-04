First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 5.7 %

FNWB opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.70. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,283.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,283.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,042.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,797 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 237,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

