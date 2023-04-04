Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Up 4%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.66 and last traded at $73.66. Approximately 1,009,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,345,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,637 shares of company stock worth $4,762,181. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 51,049 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3,131.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Five9 by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Five9 by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

