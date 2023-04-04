Focused Investors LLC Has $165.04 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 5.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $165,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

