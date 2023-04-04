Focused Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 3.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $94,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,591. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

