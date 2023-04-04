Focused Investors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 4.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $122,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.50. 618,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,322. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.64 and a 200 day moving average of $345.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

