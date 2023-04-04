Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$214.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.63.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

TSE:FNV traded up C$5.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$207.33. The company had a trading volume of 179,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,237. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$213.36. The company has a current ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$182.09.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

